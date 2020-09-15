Infinix set out with the vision to become the market leader in user-friendly and smartphones that provide more for less. The rate at which they are launching one brilliant phone after the other. From what we have heard, Infinix is going to present another product of theirs, and it looks like it’s going to be a game-changer. A brand new addition to the HOT series, the Infinix Hot 10, the phone will be equipped with a MediaTekG70 gaming chipset coupled with 6GBs of RAM. For anyone who doesn’t know about it, the G70 chipset is a speed monster, think of it as the speed of thunder and the roadrunner all rolled into one. Infinix is rumored to have collaborated with Tencent technologies the makers of PUBG, to optimize their processing power that leads to a much smoother, faster high performance gaming device.

That isn’t all. The Hot 10 is going to have a bigger, powerful 5200 mAh battery that will last up to 36 hours. I know what you’re thinking. What’s the use of an extended battery time without a proper display? Well, you can be at ease because from what we know, Hot 10 will have 6.78″ HD + plus Infinity O display. With a bigger display screen and a big battery, you can be sure of uninterrupted gaming that’s like no other.

A quick round-up of what we have heard, the phone will have a front camera of 8 megapixels while the rear camera will have 16 megapixels quad rear cameras and an AI lens for pictures that turn out stunning each time. The phone will also have all the other state of the art specs and have Android 10 operating software with XOS 7.0.

All those things have gotten us really excited for the unveiling of this new phone. We can’t wait to see how it turns out. But going by what we have heard, you can expect it to create a storm when it finally comes out.