Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi Unveils Ramadan Village to Celebrate The Holy Month

The Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi, recently celebrated the launch of its first Ramadan Village, a unique dining experience that will be available to its esteemed guests throughout the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The launch event brought together valued corporate partners, dignitaries, and other stakeholders from multiple industries. Attendees were given an exclusive preview of the Ramadan Village located on the hotel’s newly inaugurated lawn, where they enjoyed an exquisite array of traditional and continental dishes in a delightful dining setting.

The Ramadan Village introduces an innovative dining concept, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy their Sehri and Iftar meals under the serene early morning and starlit evening sky. It offers open-air seating that allows patrons to bask in the natural beauty of their surroundings and elegantly designed gazebos for families and friends looking for privacy and comfort. This unique arrangement is further enhanced by live cooking stations, where guests can watch chefs prepare various local and international dishes, adding an interactive element to the dining experience.

Aqeel Abbasi, General Manager, Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi, shared his vision for the Ramadan Village, stating, “While we have always welcomed thousands of valued guests for Sehri and Iftar, this year we wanted to make the experience more memorable with an elaborate outdoor setup, traditional ornamentation, and personalized Ramadan gazebos. We look forward to welcoming esteemed diners from all over Pakistan for a truly unforgettable Ramadan experience.”

The event was attended by Chief Executive Officer of Murree Brewery, Isphanyar M. Bhandara, who commended Pearl-Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi’s initiative to offer convenient five-star cuisine for Sehri and Iftar throughout the month of Ramadan in a unique way and encouraged families and groups of friends to venture into the heart of Rawalpindi and experience its rich heritage with delightful treats and a spiritual atmosphere.

Expressing his valued thoughts at the event, Khawaja Fawad, National Director of Sales, PC Hotels & Resorts, remarked, “The support and commitment of our valued partners have been instrumental in realizing our vision of this Ramadan Village. We are grateful for their alliances and look forward to collaborating on other thrilling initiatives in the future.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.

