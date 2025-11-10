PECA Act Under Fire Again After FIR Against KP Chief Minister

Pakistan’s controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is once again at the center of a political storm, this time following an FIR against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi. The chief minister has been booked under the Cyber Crime Act for allegedly spreading “hate speech” and “misleading information” about state institutions on social media.

The case, registered at the Cyber Crime Reporting Centre in Islamabad, has reignited concerns over the use of digital laws to silence political voices and curb dissent, a debate that has shadowed PECA since its inception.

The Case Against Sohail Afridi

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the case was lodged after a complaint was filed by a citizen with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The FIR accuses Afridi of sharing and uploading videos containing “false, baseless, and misleading statements” that allegedly incite hatred against national security institutions.

The report also states that Afridi made “provocative remarks” during a media interaction outside Adiala Jail, which were later amplified through the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) official social media channels.

Authorities said investigations are underway, and “further action will be taken in accordance with the law.”

Critics Call It Another Example of Selective Enforcement

Human rights advocates and digital policy experts say the case reflects a broader pattern of using PECA as a political tool rather than a protective mechanism. Over the years, the law, initially framed to combat cyber fraud, harassment, and online extremism, has increasingly been invoked against journalists, activists, and opposition leaders.

“The FIR against a sitting chief minister under PECA shows how elastic this law has become,” said a digital rights lawyer based in Islamabad. “It was meant to protect citizens from online harm, not to police political speech.”

Digital rights organizations like Bolo Bhi and Media Matters for Democracy have repeatedly warned that vague definitions of terms like “misleading information” and “hate speech” in the law grant sweeping powers to authorities — often without clear oversight or transparency.

PECA’s Troubled Past

Passed in 2016, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act has long faced criticism for its broad language and potential for misuse. Provisions related to “defamation of state institutions” and “spreading false information” have frequently been cited in cases involving journalists and political opponents.

In 2022, the Islamabad High Court declared parts of the Act’s Section 20 unconstitutional, calling it a violation of freedom of speech. Yet, the spirit of control embedded in the law remains evident, with the state continuing to use its provisions in politically sensitive cases.

A Digital Double Standard

Observers also point to unequal enforcement. While ordinary citizens and opposition figures face immediate legal action for online posts, similar or worse violations by pro-government accounts often go unchecked.

This uneven application of cybercrime laws has eroded public trust in Pakistan’s digital justice system. Many argue that rather than strengthening online safety, PECA has chilled free expression and stifled democratic debate in the digital space.

For the KP Chief Minister, the FIR marks a new phase of confrontation between the provincial government and federal institutions. It also raises questions about the extent to which the state can regulate political speech in an era where social media has become the main battleground for influence.

Legal experts predict that Afridi’s team will likely challenge the FIR, arguing that criticism of institutions, however harsh, falls within the constitutional right to free expression, especially when made in a political context.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Digital Future

While authorities insist PECA is essential for maintaining law and order online, its repeated use against political figures continues to raise alarms about free speech suppression and state overreach.

Unless the law is reformed with clearer safeguards and judicial oversight, experts warn that Pakistan’s online space could drift further from democratic accountability, becoming less about protecting citizens and more about protecting power.

