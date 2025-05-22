In a major crackdown on online hate speech and misogynistic content, authorities have arrested Hassan Iqbal Chishti, the controversial figure behind the viral YouTube video “Othay Dance Kardi Hai.” His arrest under PECA Act follows growing public outrage over a string of songs that critics say glorify ignorance and incite hatred against girls’ education.

Chishti, who had built a following through his provocative and often crass musical content, was taken into custody late Tuesday night. Officials confirmed the arrest was made under cybercrime and public incitement laws, citing his repeated dissemination of misogynistic messages that violated community standards and promoted regressive ideologies.

Public Pressure Leads to Action

The tipping point came after one of Chishti’s latest songs, which mocked girls’ schools and suggested that educating women was “against culture,” sparked nationwide backlash. Social media platforms were flooded with calls for his arrest, and the hashtags #BanMisogynyOnline and #ProtectGirlsEducation trended across Pakistan.

Several civil society organizations, women’s rights groups, and concerned citizens lodged formal complaints with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and cybercrime units. In response, authorities not only detained Chishti but also took down all of his YouTube uploads that were flagged for spreading extremist and discriminatory views.

A History of Controversial Content

While “Othay Dance Kardi Hai” gained popularity largely for its shock value, critics have long warned about the deeper undertones in Chishti’s work. His other songs have reportedly included veiled threats, derogatory references to working women, and glorification of outdated gender roles.

Activists argue that Chishti’s content was not only inappropriate but dangerous, especially in a country where access to girls’ education remains a struggle in many regions.

“This is not just about one song—it’s a pattern of hate,” said Ayesha Baloch, a youth education advocate. “Such content normalizes misogyny, especially among young male viewers. We need to hold creators accountable.”

A Welcome Use of PECA for Good

For once, the government’s use of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) has been widely appreciated by civil society and digital rights advocates. Long criticized for being misused to silence dissent, the law is now being applied to curb content that genuinely harms Pakistan’s social fabric.

By targeting material that glorifies misogyny and incites hatred against girls’ education, the authorities have taken a step in the right direction, demonstrating that digital legislation can be a tool for protection, not just suppression. What made Hassan Iqbal Chishti’s content especially dangerous was that he cloaked his hate speech in the language of “Islamic teaching,” misleading viewers and weaponizing religion to justify regressive and discriminatory views. This rare instance of using PECA to safeguard vulnerable communities rather than muzzle critics is being hailed as a positive precedent and a necessary one.

What’s Next?

Authorities have indicated that more arrests could follow, particularly targeting those who fund, promote, or distribute hate-based digital content. Meanwhile, legal experts say Chishti could face charges under the Pakistan Penal Code as well as sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

The arrest is being seen as a landmark move in the fight against digital misogyny and a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to protecting girls’ rights to education and dignity.

