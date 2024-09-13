PEF Partners with PITB for Tech-Driven Transformation of Education System

In a major step towards modernizing its operations, the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has signed a strategic agreement with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The agreement entails the revamping of its systems using modern technology.

According to the agreement, PITB will design advanced software and mobile apps for PEF. This will assist PEF in improving financial reporting and allowing quicker payments to partner schools. The upgrade will also improve the school information system and launch a mobile app to simplify student registration during new admissions.

Furthermore, the agreement will also focus on innovations in monitoring systems, which include the creation of a real-time monitoring dashboard. The project is also set to streamline teacher training management and enable a paperless work environment, marking a notable improvement in PEF’s operational efficiency.

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the PITB headquarters, where Chairman PEF Malik Shoaib Awan highlighted the foundation’s commitment to transparency and efficiency by adopting modern technology. The agreement was signed by PITB’s Faisal Yousaf and PEF Managing Director Shahid Farid in the presence of key officials. The project is slated to be completed within a six-month period.

Also read:

KPITB, STZA Partnership: Haripur Digital City Set to Become Tech Hub