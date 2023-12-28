In late October, Apple warned that Indian journalists and opposition figures might be targets of state-sponsored attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government strongly contested these claims, expressing doubts publicly and launching an investigation into device security. While India has neither confirmed nor denied using the Pegasus tool, Amnesty International, a nonprofit advocacy group, reported finding NSO Group’s spyware on iPhones belonging to influential Indian journalists. This discovery lent credibility to Apple’s earlier warnings.

Amnesty International highlighted the increasing threat faced by Indian journalists, stating that they endure unlawful surveillance as they carry out their jobs. They emphasized the lack of accountability surrounding the use of Pegasus spyware in India, leading to a sense of impunity over human rights violations.

Pegasus Spyware Breach: Amnesty Confirms Apple’s Indian Journalists Alerts

The Washington Post revealed that senior officials from Modi’s administration pressured Apple to downplay the political impact of the warnings. Despite attempts by Indian officials to soften the alerts’ impact, Apple executives in California were perturbed by this pressure. Although Apple India initially raised doubts about the warnings, even suggesting some could be false alarms, the company did not issue any follow-up statements to appease authorities after an expert’s visit.

This incident highlighted the risks faced by government critics in India and showcased the lengths to which the Modi administration would go to deflect hacking suspicions against perceived adversaries, according to digital rights groups, industry workers, and Indian journalists.

The individuals who received Apple’s warnings included those critical of Modi or his close ally Gautam Adani, an Indian business tycoon. These recipients encompassed politicians from different states and a spokesman for the nation’s largest opposition party.

For Apple, prioritizing user security remained paramount, even at the risk of potential impacts on its expanding business in India. Despite its significant investment plans in India, including the establishment of official stores and production relocation, the confrontation highlighted Modi’s readiness to exert pressure on major tech companies.

