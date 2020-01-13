Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) awarded Internet Protocol TV Distribution Service License to Special Communications Organization (SCO) for Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region today. In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at PEMRA HQ Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by Major General Ali Farhan HI (M), Director General SCO and Mr Muhammad Saleem Baig, Chairman PEMRA besides senior officials from both sides.

PEMRA AWARDS IPTV LICENSE TO SCO FOR GB

Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is the delivery of television content over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. IPTV services offer both live TV broadcasting and stored video on demand (VoD). It provides a wide range of geographic coverage and vast range of internet solutions for both consumer as well as corporate sector.

“In the era of fifth generation warfare, we would be able to defeat the hostile external narrative through this medium.” said Major General Ali Farhan, HI (M), DG SCO. “SCO intends to work with the local operators and be a facilitators rather than a competitor as earning of revenue is not a priority for us.” He added.

With this agreement, SCO will become the only Telecom Operator to offer IPTV services to the people of far flung areas of GB. Through IPTV services SCO will be able to meet the local requirements.

Recommended Reading: Usman Mukhtar Becomes the Digital Ambassador of SCO