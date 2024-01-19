PEMRA Directs Electronic Media to Follow ECP’s Code of Conduct

The Election Commission of Pakistan recently issued a code of conduct for electronic media on October 14, last year. Now, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed national electronic media to follow it. The directives issued by PEMRA said that all its licensees will have to follow the code of conduct during the elections being held on February 8.

To ensure compliance with the code, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA), Pakistan Information Department (PID), and the Cyber Digital Wing of the Ministry of Information will actively monitor the coverage given to political parties and electoral candidates.

The code of conduct will be applied to print, electronic, digital media, and social media influencers. It outlines various guidelines for coverage during election campaigns and polling. The ECP determined that the media should abstain from expressing biased opinions undermining Pakistan’s ideals, sovereignty, security, independence, and the integrity of the judiciary and other national institutions.

Moreover, any allegations or statements that pose a threat to national cohesion and the law-and-order situation will be strictly banned from being broadcast. The code also forbids the inclusion of content that includes attacks against candidates or political parties based on gender, religion, or community. Any code violation will be treated seriously, and accusations made by one candidate against any other will require confirmation from both sides prior to the investigation.

