PEMRA warns TV Channels To Avoid Spreading Propaganda Against State Intitutions

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, PEMRA warned all television channels to refrain from airing content against state institutions.

PEMRA Issued Fresh Directives Warning TV Channels

According to the latest reports, the electronic media regulator, PEMRA directed the TV channels to avoid spreading propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation against the state institutions. PEMRA stated that the misinformation and disinformation spread by the news, program anchors, guests, or analysts cast aspersions against the institutions. It is not good for the reputation of the state institutions at all.

The statement issued by PEMRA says that:

“airing of such content is in violation of the directives issued by the authority, provisions of PEMRA Electronic Media (programs and advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and the principles laid down by the Superior Courts.”

The statement further reads that:

“… all satellite TV channel licensees are hereby directed to follow the principles laid down in the Constitution as well as the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan passed in suo moto case no 28 of 2018 and the judgement of the Islamabad High Court passed in Criminal Original No 270/2019 dated 25-11-2019 and ensure strict compliance to the relevant provisions of PEMRA laws.”

PEMRA has recently observed a trend on satellite TV channels wherein some of their anchors and analysts are indulged in spreading misinformation and disinformation against the state institutions. These kinds of trends on the TV channels are tantamount to cast aspersions against state institutions and a planned propaganda campaign against them. So, PEMRA directed TV Channels to refrain from airing such content of violation against institutes.

In addition to this, Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) also stated that it has always supported the freedom of expression and freedom of the media, however, it condemns any disinformation against the institutions. PBA further said that the association is working with the government and other media organizations to formulate rules against disinformation, especially the spread of disinformation on social media which harms journalism. PBA stated that:

“Encouraging responsible use of social media and discouraging disinformation is the most important need of the hour.”

The disinformation is not only harming the country and institutions but also fuelling insecurity, intolerance, and instability. So, it is really important to use social media responsibly.

