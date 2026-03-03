OpenAI is revising parts of its deal with the U.S. Department of Defense, Pentagon, according to Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman. The announcement signals an effort by the artificial intelligence company to clarify how its technology can be used within the U.S. government.

In a post on X on Monday, Altman said the company has been working with the Defense Department to make additions to its existing contract. He explained that the changes are intended to make OpenAI’s principles and usage limits “very clear.”

After Facing Backlash, OpenAI Clarifies Anti-Surveillance Commitments in Revised Pentagon Deal

One of the key updates relates to how OpenAI’s services may be accessed by intelligence agencies. Altman stated that the Pentagon has confirmed that U.S. intelligence bodies will not use OpenAI’s tools under the current agreement. He gave the example of the National Security Agency (NSA), noting that any access by such agencies would require a separate modification to the contract.

The clarification aims to address concerns about how national security and military agencies could deploy advanced AI systems. As AI capabilities expand, questions about oversight, ethical safeguards, and end-use restrictions have become increasingly prominent. OpenAI has publicly emphasized using its technologies in ways that align with its safety and governance standards.

Last week, the company announced a deal to deploy its technology within the Defense Department’s classified network. That agreement marked a significant step in OpenAI’s engagement with U.S. government institutions, particularly in sensitive operational environments. While specific technical details have not been disclosed, the deployment suggests that AI tools could support administrative, analytical, or other non-combat functions inside secure systems.

The updated language in the contract appears to draw a clearer boundary between general Defense Department usage and intelligence operations. By requiring any additional access to go through a follow-on contract modification, OpenAI is putting a formal review mechanism in place. This structure may help ensure that future expansions of the agreement are subject to further scrutiny and alignment with company policies.

The Defense Department has increasingly explored artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, cybersecurity, logistics, and data analysis. AI systems can help process large volumes of information, identify patterns, and support decision-making. However, their use in military or intelligence contexts often raises public debate about accountability and the risk of unintended consequences.

Altman’s comments suggest that OpenAI is aware of these concerns and is taking steps to define the limits of its involvement. By explicitly stating that intelligence agencies would require a separate contractual step, the company is signaling a cautious approach to deeper integration with national security bodies.

OpenAI has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by the global adoption of tools such as ChatGPT. As its technologies become more widely used, partnerships with governments and large institutions are likely to draw increased attention. Clear contractual terms and transparency around permitted uses may play a key role in maintaining trust among users and policymakers alike.

For now, the amended agreement reflects an ongoing negotiation process between OpenAI and the Pentagon. Further details about the scope and implementation of the changes may emerge as the partnership evolves.