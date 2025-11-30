Many users in India were confused this week while reaching Perplexity. When they tried to open Perplexity using the address Perplexity.in, they landed on Google Gemini, instead of reaching the popular AI search platform. This surprised people because Gemini is Perplexity’s direct competitor. But the reason is simple. Perplexity never owned the domain Perplexity.in.

There is no hidden deal, takeover, or secret partnership behind the redirect. It all comes down to a missed domain that someone else bought.

Perplexity.in Redirects Users to Google Gemini – Here’s the Real Reason

This situation shows what happens when a company does not secure country-specific domains. Perplexity only owns its main global domain, Perplexity.ai. It did not buy other extensions like .in, .uk, .fr, or .de. That means anyone could purchase these domains early.

Whoever owns Perplexity.in, set it up to redirect visitors to Google Gemini. There is no evidence that Google purchased the domain. It is far more likely that a private owner controls it and manually pointed it to Gemini. This could have been done for attention, traffic, or simply as a personal choice.

Because of this, Indian users typing the .in address are unintentionally being taken straight to a rival AI product.

Perplexity’s Domain Approach

Perplexity has always focused on its .ai domain. Even Perplexity.com sends users to the same place. The company never prioritized buying multiple international domains. So its absence in India is not unusual. It follows the same pattern in the UK, France, Germany, and many other regions.

Whether this is intentional or an oversight is unclear. But the incident highlights how skipping a single domain can redirect thousands of users somewhere else, even to a competitor.

A Missed Domain at the Worst Time

Interestingly, this confusion comes at a time when Perplexity is actively growing in India. The timing could not be more ironic.

Perplexity recently announced a partnership with Airtel. This deal aims to bring Perplexity Pro to a wider audience in the country. The company’s new AI browser, Comet, also launched for Indian Pro subscribers. Comet helps users with tasks like booking meetings, drafting emails, and making online purchases. These tools show that Perplexity is investing heavily in the Indian market.

Yet the domain Perplexity.in tells a very different story. It sends users straight to Google Gemini, giving the impression that Perplexity has no presence in the country. This shows how important domain ownership is, especially when a brand is expanding.

What This Means for Users

For now, users in India should access Perplexity only through its official address, Perplexity.ai. Typing Perplexity.in will not take them to the right platform. It will continue to redirect to Google Gemini unless the domain owner changes the settings or Perplexity decides to buy the domain in the future.

This situation serves as a reminder to tech companies. Owning the right domains matters. A missed domain can easily send traffic, attention, and potential users straight to a competitor, even without any intention behind it.