Perplexity Stuns Tech World with $34.5 Billion Bid for Google’s Chrome Browser

In one of the boldest tech moves of the decade, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI has made an unsolicited $34.5 billion offer to buy Google’s Chrome browser.

The bid, confirmed by CNBC on Tuesday, comes just months after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered Google to divest Chrome in a landmark antitrust case. While the figure is almost double Perplexity’s own July valuation of $18 billion, the company says heavyweight venture investors are ready to bankroll the deal.

A David vs. Goliath Play

Perplexity, best known for its AI-powered search engine and its recently launched Comet browser, is a relative newcomer compared to Chrome, which Google has nurtured since its 2008 debut into the world’s most widely used web browser.

“Chrome isn’t just a browser; it’s a gateway to the internet for billions,” the DOJ wrote in court filings last year, arguing that forcing Google to sell would “level the playing field” for other search competitors.

The antitrust ruling found that Google maintained an illegal monopoly over online search, using Chrome’s dominance to reinforce its ad-targeting empire. Google, in turn blasted the DOJ’s plan as “radical” and “wildly overbroad”.

Why Chrome Matters

For Google, Chrome is more than a browser, it’s a data engine. Every search, click, and login fuels Google’s advertising business, worth hundreds of billions annually. For Perplexity, acquiring Chrome would be a shortcut to massive market share and a built-in user base, instantly transforming it from a rising AI star into a household tech name.

If successful, Perplexity would own the very portal through which much of the world accesses the internet, an unprecedented power shift in Big Tech.

Perplexity Chrome acquisition: The Bigger Picture

This is not Perplexity’s first audacious play. In January, it floated a plan to merge with TikTok amid mounting U.S. pressure on the app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell. That deal never materialized.

But Chrome is different. Backed by court pressure on Google and a wave of investor enthusiasm for AI-driven platforms, Perplexity’s offer is timed to perfection. Still, tech analysts warn that any such deal would face intense regulatory scrutiny, perhaps even more so than the DOJ’s case against Google itself.

What Happens Next

Google has yet to respond publicly to the Perplexity Chrome acquisition bid. Industry insiders say that even if the search giant rejects the offer, Perplexity’s move will pressure Google to reveal its post-antitrust strategy.

Whether this ends in a blockbuster acquisition or fizzles into another “what if” moment in tech history, one thing is clear: in the age of AI, even Silicon Valley’s mightiest players aren’t untouchable.