Persico F70 Hyperboat: A Flying Boat Designed by a Conglomerate of Companies

Three companies from different nations have collectively designed a state-of-the-art sailing boat that will be able to move at a very high speed, like almost flying over the water. It is entitled “Persico F70 Hyperboat.” The boat will be designed by Persico Marine, Carcake Design Partners, and Penn Farina Natika companies and will be about 70 feet long.

Along with recreational purposes, it can also be utilized in sailing boats. The boat has long sails that can be opened and closed if required. In order to make the ship as light and strong as possible, it has been built by a substance called carbon composite.

When the sails of the hyperboat are opened, it will be in “full flight mode” at a wind speed of only 10 knots (18.5 km per hour). However, when they are closed, the boat can travel at a very fast pace. Still, it’s not known that what will be the exact speed of the boat, but the company press release states that in full flight mode, a very small part of this “hyperboat” will touch the water, and it will be literally flying on the surface of the water.

Its width is significantly less than its length, but still, its interior is very spacious and comfortable where the crew can live comfortably. The Persico F70 hyperboat will also be equipped with an electric engine, but will only be used when absolutely necessary.

Conclusively, we would say that this 21st-century sailing boat incorporates the beauty of design, structural durability, and the laws of hydrodynamics at the same time.

