Personal Data Protection Bill Nears Finalization Amid Stakeholder Feedback

In an important step toward safeguarding digital privacy, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) of Pakistan is finalizing the much-anticipated Personal Data Protection Bill. The revised draft, shared with stakeholders for feedback, has garnered substantial input from industry experts, civil society, and other key players. The ministry is now deliberating on the feedback and aims to present an amended version within the next two weeks.

The bill, a cornerstone of Pakistan’s Digital Nation vision, seeks to establish a robust framework for the protection of personal data in the digital age. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, fintech, and digital services, the need for comprehensive data protection laws has become increasingly urgent. The proposed legislation aims to address these concerns by setting clear guidelines for data collection, storage, and processing, while ensuring accountability for organizations handling personal information.

Stakeholders have shown keen interest in the draft, submitting a wide range of suggestions to strengthen the bill. Once finalized, the bill will be presented to an inter-ministerial committee for further scrutiny before being submitted to the Federal Cabinet for in-principle approval.

This legislative effort comes at a time when data breaches and privacy concerns are on the rise globally. Countries around the world, including those in the European Union with their General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), have already implemented stringent data protection laws. Pakistan’s move to enact similar legislation is seen as a critical step toward fostering trust in the digital economy and attracting foreign investment.

