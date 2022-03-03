Pervaiz Elahi to Mediate between Government and Media over PECA Law

Media is a blessing in disguise since it not only keeps us connected to the important news but also gives us the whereabouts of the ongoing activities in-country. However, since these days there are many social media platforms as well that are also used for the same purpose, the media has also contributed to spreading fake news and defaming people due to their own personal grudges. Keeping in view this, a few days back reforms in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) law got approval. The reforms included taking the spread of fake news and dishonoring a person on individual level over media and social networks as a punishable activity\. Since then there is huge controversy from media and opposition to revert the amended ordinance. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry offered Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab Assembly Speaker, to mediate between government and media over PECA Law.

The government wants a proper and smooth implementation of the amendments in PECA Law. It will gain success ineffective regulation of the ordinance when all parties will agree on one stance. On the contrary opposition parties are showing their soft sentiments for the Joint Media committee. PML-Q leader a few days back opposed the amendments and told media has also suspicions about its freedom of speech. The leader of the National Assembly opposition, Shehbaz Sharif stated that the PECA Ordinance has anti media laws which are authoritarian and dark and these put restrictions on freedom of expressions and access to information.

President Arif Alvi also has approved the amendment so that stricter penalties be given to those who spread fake news and hatred content on social media platforms. From the government’s point of view, the amendment will also pave way to take action on any targets on the personal lives of people associated with national institutions.

Let’s see how Pervaiz Elahi will take the government’s offer and how the mediation and talk between government and media will come to a consensus to further facilitate the implementation of the law.

Also Read: PML- N to abolish PECA Ordinance when in power