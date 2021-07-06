Pesco Facilitates Consumers through “Pesco Light” Mobile Phone App

In an effort to facilitate electricity consumers, Peshawar Electric Supply Company has digitalized the overall system by launching an Android app named Pesco Light. With this app, electricity consumers will be able to access Billing Details and Information regarding the Load Management Schedule with just a few taps of fingers and sitting at home.

The best thing about this android based application is that it allows electricity consumers to lodge and track complaints.

“Pesco Light” Mobile Phone App Launched

Pesco Light App offers eight basic facilities.

Load Management schedule SMS billing Service Lodge Complaint Track Complaint Duplicate bill Billing Information On Line New Connection Bill Estimator

Bill Estimator is one of the best features and users would be able to easily estimate the upcoming bill to increase/decrease the electricity usage. The app is user-friendly however it loads very late which is a little bit annoying so the organization needs to work on it. Moreover, there is a load shedding tab but the timings are not mentioned.

However, if these minors things are ignored, it’s good development towards digitalization, and like Punjab, KPK is also working on making the province digitally abled. Moreover, what can be more amazing than avoiding the long queues for electricity billing details etc? One just has access to all of it through the comfort of their home.

Currently, the app is only launched for Android users, but it might also launch for iOS users as well. In the press release issued by PESCO, no details regarding the iOS launch are shared.

One can download this app from the Google play store by clicking here.

