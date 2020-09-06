Nayatel is famous for providing great internet connection and high-speed FTTH services. Previously, I have told you about the Nayatel Internet Bundles for the users in Peshawar with unlimited data. In this article, I will tell you the Nayatel Peshawar Limited Internet Bundles for its users in Peshawar. There are other packages based on your need.

Check Out Nayatel Peshawar Limited Internet Bundles

Package Bandwidth Downloads Price Validity Starter 75GB 10 Mbps 75GB at Day & Unlimited at night + weekends Rs.1399 30 days Home 100 Extreme 15 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 1699 30 days Home 100 Ultra 15 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 1899 30 days Home 100 Extreme 15 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 2299 30 days Home 100 Mega 20 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 2999 30 days Home 100 Extreme 20 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 3799 30 days Home 100 Supreme 30 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 4,999 30 days Home 100 Supreme 30 Mbps 100 GB at day and unlimited at night Rs. 5,999 30 days

Note: All these packages have different speed at different time. For More details Please Visit Nayatel

Terms and Conditions: