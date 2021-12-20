Peshawar Police has developed a mobile application called Buzzer App to ensure law and order in the ongoing local body elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to ARY News, Peshawar Police has for the first time developed an application for effective monitoring of law and order and security during the local body elections, in which an alert system has also been provided.

Peshawar Police Develops Buzzer App For Khyber Paktunkwa LG Polls

CCPO Abbas Ahsan said that in case of any unpleasant incident at any polling station, the alert system will be in use and the police will reach there immediately. In addition to that, the app also enables to locate duties of the officers who have been assigned for the LG polls.

Furthermore, according to the CCPO, the number of all polling stations and registered voters in the district and the number and location of police stations have also been included in the application.

The Buzzer also contains information about sensitive polling stations, including the deployment of police teams. Moreover, the police personnel on duty will also have access to this application. He said that in case of any misadventure or chaos near any polling station, the personnel would be able to inform the police backup team in time, and then the teams would reach the spot as soon as possible and bring the whole situation under control. The CCPO further said that the purpose of the application is to ensure transparent and peaceful elections.

It must be worth mentioning here that the LG polls are currently taking place in 17 districts of KP. The ruling political party PTI and religious party JUI-F are currently leading in most of the districts.

