Peshawar traffic police have launched a YouTube channel. The purpose of the YouTube channel is to educate road users about traffic rules. Moreover, the channel will also give update about the traffic situation on the local roads.

The YouTube channel has been launched by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Ahsan during a special ceremony at the traffic police’s headquarters. According to Chief Traffic Officer, YouTube channel would telecast programmes in wo languages- Urdu and Pashto.

Peshawar Traffic Police YouTube Channel is Live Now

The CTO further added that the initiative would provide updates to road users on traffic situation in the city of Peshawar after every 15 minutes. Furthermore, the road users will also get to know about the alternate routes in case of road closures from 9am to 5pm daily. The channel will ensure the better traffic management.

“Peshawar City Traffic Police is streaming live on YouTube. One can get live updates on traffic in the city and updates of police activities and awareness of the laws and regulations,” said Abbas Ahsan.

He also said that the experts on health, education as well as law will educate the motorists and bikers about various laws including the current situation of Covid-19 via the YouTube Channel.