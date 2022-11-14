Petition for The Witcher to Bring Henry Cavill Back Crosses 200K Signatures

A few weeks ago, Henry Cavill announced his exit from Netflix’s famous season, The Witcher. It is not too long ago and it caused an uproar among the show’s fanbase. There are millions of fans of Henry Cavill as he has played quite a few iconic roles, not the least of which is his turn as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The fact is that his time with the Witcher came to an end after the third season and fans are not happy about it at all. The interesting piece of news is that currently, a Change.org petition is going on that has amassed over 200,000 signatures to bring him back to the role and replace the writers.

Fans Want Henry Cavill Back In The Witcher