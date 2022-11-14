Petition for The Witcher to Bring Henry Cavill Back Crosses 200K Signatures
A few weeks ago, Henry Cavill announced his exit from Netflix’s famous season, The Witcher. It is not too long ago and it caused an uproar among the show’s fanbase. There are millions of fans of Henry Cavill as he has played quite a few iconic roles, not the least of which is his turn as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. The fact is that his time with the Witcher came to an end after the third season and fans are not happy about it at all. The interesting piece of news is that currently, a Change.org petition is going on that has amassed over 200,000 signatures to bring him back to the role and replace the writers.
Fans Want Henry Cavill Back In The Witcher
Henry Cavill took to his Instagram to announce his retirement from The Witcher. Together with that, he also wished Liam Hemsworth well, who will be taking over for Cavill in the fourth season as Geralt of Rivia. The fact is that the reviews for Netflix’s The Witcher have been pretty lukewarm, everyone is in agreement that Cavill is the perfect actor to play Geralt. As a result, the announcement that he is being replaced has not sat well with the fanbase. Even though, many viewers said that they would not tune in after Cavill completes his tenure.
Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the Witcher novels, has given his approval of Henry Cavill to play the role. However, the petition to bring Cavill back is pointing out that many of the writers of The Witcher series aren’t the biggest fans of the source material. Some rumors even claim that Cavill is actually leaving the show over creative differences instead of obligations for other projects. It was also confirmed that Henry Cavill is returning to DC Film Universe as Superman. Presumably, Henry may be leaving due to filing time constraints.