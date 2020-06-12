Pharmaceutical Giant, GENIX Chooses Pakistan’s Leading Network, Zong 4G, as Connectivity Partner

Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, Zong 4G has partnered with one of the fastest-growing company in the pharmaceutical industry, GENIX PHARMA, to provide customized corporate voice and data services. The strategic collaboration will enable seamless connectivity and unmatched services to GENIX for an enhanced experience.

The agreement was signed between Mr. Moied Javeed, Acting Chief Commercial Officer, ZONG 4G, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ch. Muhammad Israr Sharif in the presence of officials of respective entities.

The collaboration with GENIX PHARMA highlights and strengthens Zong 4G’s position as the trusted communication and connectivity partner for corporations across Pakistan. The company’s wide-range corporate portfolio offers flexible and cutting-edge services and solutions that are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of the corporate sector.

Commenting on the partnership, Zong 4G’s spokesperson said, “Partnering with GENIX is testament to our unprecedented digital and connectivity services. By delivering wide-ranging connectivity services to a leading pharmaceutical company, GENIX, Zong 4G is extending the competitive reach of its corporate portfolio which are in line with the digital agenda of Pakistan.”

Adding on the occasion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ch. Muhammad Israr Sharif said, “Today seamless communication is imperative and has completely transformed the way businesses operate. We are proud to partner with the country’s widest 4G network and by choosing the No.1 Data Network, we aim to provide our employees with an enhanced connectivity experience.”

An industry leader and pioneer of mobile connectivity in Pakistan, Zong 4G has and is deploying the country’s largest and widest 4G network. With more than 14,000 4G sites Zong 4G will maintain the position of the being an industry leader which is investing heavily to provide state-of-the-art 4G services to its customers across Pakistan.

