Philips Mobile Officially Launches in Pakistan with Affordable Feature Phones

Philips Mobile has officially launched three budget-friendly feature phones in Pakistan. The launch is part of Philips’ strategic collaboration with Advance Telecom, one of Pakistan’s leading mobile phone distributors. The company hosted an event yesterday to launch the Philips mobile phones in Pakistan. These phones are great rivals to the Nokia phones.

The newly launched models include:

Philips Fun 100 – Priced at just PKR 2,499 , this phone is designed for users seeking basic functionality with durability.

– Priced at just , this phone is designed for users seeking basic functionality with durability. Philips Fun 101 – Available for PKR 3,699 , this model offers slightly upgraded features, targeting users who want more than the basics while staying within budget.

– Available for , this model offers slightly upgraded features, targeting users who want more than the basics while staying within budget. Philips Xenium 210 – The most advanced of the trio, priced at PKR 4,899, features Philips’ signature Xenium battery technology known for extended battery life.

Note: All these phones come with a 365-day money-back guarantee.

Philips tailored all three phones for the Pakistani market, especially for users who need reliable, long-lasting, and easy-to-use mobile devices. These models are ideal for first-time phone users, senior citizens, and customers looking for secondary devices for calls and texts.

The launch is supported by Advance Telecom’s wide distribution network and strong presence in both retail and online markets. The phones are now available at major mobile shops across Pakistan and through online platforms.

Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson from Advance Telecom said, “We are proud to bring Philips Mobile back to Pakistan. These new phones offer great value for money and match the needs of a large segment of our population.”

Philips’ return comes at a time when demand for affordable and practical mobile solutions is on the rise. With inflation and rising smartphone prices, many consumers are turning to reliable feature phones for daily communication.

This launch is just the beginning, as Philips plans to expand its mobile portfolio in the coming months. Future releases may include smartphones and more advanced feature phones, depending on the response from Pakistani users.

With its strong brand legacy and new local manufacturing support through Innercom, Philips will surely re-establish itself as a trusted name in Pakistan’s mobile phone market.