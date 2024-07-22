Phishing Scams Target Tech Outage Victims

The global tech outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike software update may be subsiding, but new threats are emerging. Security experts warn of a surge in phishing scams targeting businesses and individuals struggling to recover from the outage.

Tech Support Imposters Lurk Online

Malicious actors are posing as tech specialists, offering to help recover systems affected by the outage. These scammers may even impersonate CrowdStrike employees, leveraging the company’s global presence to appear more credible.

CrowdStrike Issues Reassurance

CrowdStrike emphasizes that a cyberattack was not the cause of the outage. They’ve released a fix and are working to understand the cause of the issue. The company acknowledges the potential for scams and urges caution.

Real Help vs. Phishing Attempts

How can you distinguish genuine tech support from a phishing attempt? Here are some red flags:

Unsolicited Offers

Legitimate tech support won’t reach out via unsolicited calls, emails, or texts. Be wary of anyone contacting you out of the blue offering help.

Urgency and Pressure

Scammers often create a sense of urgency, pressuring you to act quickly without thinking it through. Take your time to verify the source of any message offering assistance.

Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown senders. This could lead to malware or stealing your personal information.

Unprofessional Communication

Phishing attempts may contain grammatical errors or typos. Be wary of communication that lacks professionalism.

Stay Vigilant, Stay Safe

While recovering from the outage, prioritize caution. If you’re unsure about a supposed tech support offer, contact CrowdStrike directly through their official channels or reach out to a trusted IT professional.

Beyond Latin America

The threat isn’t limited to specific regions. The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre also reported an increase in phishing attempts linked to the outage. This emphasizes the global reach of these scams.

CrowdStrike Pledges Support

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz assures customers of their commitment to full recovery. He acknowledged that some systems might require manual intervention, but their focus remains on restoring functionality and ensuring customer safety.