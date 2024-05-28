Windows has recently introduced optical character recognition (OCR) technology to its Snipping Tool. It enables users to extract text from images and paste it into any desired application. This new feature simplifies the process of digitizing printed or handwritten text. It will make it more convenient for users to transfer text from physical documents to digital formats.

However, what if you want to extract text from photos taken on your phone and use it on your computer? One traditional approach is to transfer those photos to your PC first, which can be a cumbersome process involving cables or cloud storage.

Now, there’s a more streamlined solution with the new Phone Link feature. This feature allows users to directly access and extract text from photos stored on their phones without needing to transfer them to the computer first. This integration significantly enhances productivity by eliminating the extra steps involved in moving files between devices.

The Phone Link feature works seamlessly, allowing you to select images from your phone, apply OCR to them, and then paste the extracted text into any application on your computer. This functionality is particularly useful for professionals and students who frequently need to digitize and utilize information from printed materials, handwritten notes, or even screenshots taken on their mobile devices.

Currently, this new OCR feature is only available to users in the Release Preview channel. This means that those using the stable version of Windows 11 might not have access to it yet. Microsoft already offers OCR functionality in the Snipping Tool. It allows users to open any image file and extract text by pressing the relevant button. However, for this to work, the image needs to be locally stored on your PC, necessitating the transfer of photos from your phone to your computer.

The new Phone Link feature simplifies this process significantly. With Phone Link, you only need to connect your phone to your PC, making it easier to extract text from images stored on your phone without having to transfer them first. This advancement streamlines the process and enhances productivity.