PhoneWorld is one of the leading tech websites and premium quality magazines for Pakistan’s mobile Eco System that emphasizes on the key issues of the IT industry. Our nature of work encompasses Policy Regulations, Operators, Distribution, Application Development, Devices, and Academia related to the tech industry. Furthermore, we aim to bridge the gap among all stakeholders in Pakistan by rendering objective information related to the new developments in the mobile world. Today, with the grace of Almighty, Phoneworld has launched its new logo. The reason behind this change is to make the logo simpler and decent.

Phoneworld Unveils its New Logo with a Minimalistic Design

Idea behind the new logo:

As you can see in the above-mentioned gif, there is a Phone and a circle at the top right corner of the phone that is changing its color actually illustrates World. So, it becomes Phoneworld.

The logo is important for any organization because it grabs attention, gives a strong first impression, illustrates the foundation of your brand identity, is memorable, relieves you from the competition, and increases brand loyalty. Furthermore, a logo can be seen as the organization’s first introduction to consumers. If it’s designed well, it can attract the interest of the public and may invite them to learn more about the organization.

Future Objectives:

Phoneworld’s main objective is to play an imperative role in this era of mobile technology and the people that drive this important industry. As the development of the mobile technology ecosystem can play a vital role in the growth of the country. In addition to that, mobile technology has the power to connect people together for collective progress and the socio-economic development of the country.

