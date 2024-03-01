If you’re struggling with a tricky math problem, Photomath by Google will help you out. This smart camera calculator and math assistant app allow you to solve equations simply by taking a picture. Whether it’s a tough trigonometry question or a complex algebraic equation, Photomath can help you understand it with step-by-step solutions.

Google officially acquired the Photomath app in March 2023, following its initial announcement in May 2022 and subsequent regulatory approvals. Now fully integrated into Google’s app portfolio, Photomath is more accessible to users worldwide.

Photomath by Google: Solve Math Problems by Taking a Picture

The app is available on the Play Store and helps users tackle math problems in various subjects, including algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and calculus. Users can snap a picture of the problem or manually type it using the built-in math keyboard. Photomath then processes the problem and provides a step-by-step solution, simplifying learning and problem-solving in mathematics.

To use the Photomath app:

1. Open the Play Store on Android devices or the App Store on iOS devices.

2. Search for “Photomath” and download the app.

3. Open the app and point your camera at the math problem you want to solve, ensuring it’s captured clearly within the frame.

4. If scanning isn’t feasible, manually type the problem using the built-in math keyboard.

5. Once you scan or type the problem, Photomath will process it and provide the solution, along with step-by-step explanations.

Photomath supports various math topics and offers multiple languages for a better user experience. Users can also subscribe to Photomath Plus for additional features like advanced problem-solving techniques and ad-free access.

Developed in Croatia and launched in 2014, Photomath has become popular worldwide for solving math problems. With over 100 million downloads and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store, the app is free to use, with an optional Photomath Plus subscription offering additional features for a monthly or annual fee.

While Google already offers similar functionalities through tools like Socratic and Google Lens, its acquisition of Photomath brings a dedicated and well-established app to its portfolio. This acquisition may lead to the integration of specific features from Photomath into Google Lens and Search, offering a more streamlined experience within Google’s ecosystem. However, maintaining the standalone Photomath app with its strong reputation and user base also provides advantages.