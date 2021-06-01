PIA announces the relaunch of its Air Safari service

On Monday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced the reintroduction of its Air Safari service. All preparations for the resumption of PIA Air Safari service have been completed, and the maiden flight will travel from Islamabad to Skardu.

The aircraft will take passengers over the country’s northern peaks, which are covered with snow. Pakistan’s tallest mountains, K2 and Nanga Parbat, are famous with mountaineers. At 8,611 metres above sea level, K2 is the world’s second-highest peak. The national flag airline revealed plans to establish its Air Safari service back in 2018.

Previously, under enormous debt and billion-dollar losses, the national carrier spent millions of rupees on the aircraft’s design and interior. According to sources, the failure of the PIA Air Safari appears to be due to inexperience, incompetence, and haste.

The PIA has already confirmed the service’s reactivation in 2018. The intention to restart it, however, was abandoned after the flag carrier stated that it was experiencing operating issues. The national airline intends to seize this opportunity now that the country’s tourism is resuming with enhanced security and less COVID-related limitations.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is now attempting to increase tourism in the country. Last week, CAA granted a TPRI (Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration) license to the company.