PIA Flight Attendant Arrested for Smuggling Mobile Phones

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant has been arrested by Customs authorities at Islamabad airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle mobile phones into the country. The incident has sparked widespread concern and has raised questions about the airline’s security protocols.

Faisal Majeed, the flight attendant in question, arrived on a PIA flight from Toronto on October 24, 2024. During a routine security check, Customs officials discovered 16 mobile phones strapped to his body. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

It is suspected that Majeed was acting as a courier for a smuggling ring, delivering the mobile phones to individuals in Pakistan. The exact motive behind the smuggling attempt remains unclear, but it is believed that the high demand for smartphones in Pakistan, coupled with potential tax evasion, may have driven the incident.

PIA has taken swift action in response to the incident, issuing a show-cause notice to Majeed demanding an explanation within three days. The airline has emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards employee misconduct and has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The arrest of the PIA flight attendant highlights the challenges faced by authorities in combating smuggling activities. It also raises concerns about the potential for security breaches and the misuse of airline personnel for illegal purposes.

As the investigation unfolds, further details about the incident may emerge. It is crucial for airlines and security agencies to remain vigilant and implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.