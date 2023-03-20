PIA Launches WhatsApp Chatbot App For Booking Tickets

Advertisement

Today, I have an exciting piece of information for you all. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot app. The main goal behind the introduction of such an App is to facilitate passengers for online confirmation of tickets and seats. It will become quite handy for all the people who want to book PIA tickets without any hassle.

Advertisement

PIA WhatsApp Chatbot App Aims To Facilitate People For Online Reservations

According to PIA, the national flag carrier, this all-new app will help passengers to get guidance on ticket confirmation, seat, and even other matters before their flight. Moreover, all PIA passengers will be able to check their flight schedules and timings with the help of the WhatsApp Chatbot App.

The tweet shared on the official handle of PIA states: Advertisement