PIA Launches WhatsApp Chatbot App For Booking Tickets
Today, I have an exciting piece of information for you all. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot app. The main goal behind the introduction of such an App is to facilitate passengers for online confirmation of tickets and seats. It will become quite handy for all the people who want to book PIA tickets without any hassle.
PIA WhatsApp Chatbot App Aims To Facilitate People For Online Reservations
According to PIA, the national flag carrier, this all-new app will help passengers to get guidance on ticket confirmation, seat, and even other matters before their flight. Moreover, all PIA passengers will be able to check their flight schedules and timings with the help of the WhatsApp Chatbot App.
The tweet shared on the official handle of PIA states:
“PIA is stepping ahead further for customer support services by introducing another value-added service WhatsApp chatbot,”
It would not be wrong to say that PIA is trying to introduce value-added services in order to improve users’ experience. A few days back, PIA also introduced a special package to facilitate Pakistani and other Muslim pilgrims who want to travel from China to Saudi Arabia in order to perform Umrah. So, this online service will definitely help people who are planning their flights to get related information. However, the point worth mentioning here is that all those passengers who want to avail this service will have to visit offices or call a helpline.
