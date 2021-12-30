PIA to Introduce a Digitized Automated System to Improve Organizational Efficiency
The majority of the developed countries around the globe have made their institutions digital and paper-free. The reason is obvious as digital data is easy to access and saves a lot of time. In accordance with that, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed an MoU to devise-Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for PIA.
What is E-FOAS?
E-FOAS stands for electronic Filing & Office Automation System. It is a pivotal PITB initiative that enables departmental workflow automation, e-noting & e-letter management receipt & issuance management, by employing digital signatures, electronic record room, and meeting scheduler. The E-FOAS system guarantees efficiency, clarity, and security while also minimizing administrative costs.
PIA to go Paperless after Signing MoU with PITB:
To make the PIA paperless, an MoU was signed by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor and CEO of the PIA, Air Marshal (Rtd.) Arshad Malik. The MoU was signed at the Arfa Software Technology Park. Senior officers from both institutions, which include PIA’s CIO Syed Asad Hasnain Bukhari, Advisor to CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, GM HR Athar Hussain, DGM IT Syed Bakir Naqvi, DM LHE Dr. Muqaddam Khan, PITB’s DG e-Governance Sajid Latif, Addl. DG, (CFS) Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, and Joint Director Khawar Hafeez.
While addressing the ceremony, the CEO of PIA said,
E-FOAS will help in improving organizational efficiency through digitization of workflows leading to better communication and informed decision-making. E-FOAS would also facilitate in timely and effective management of daily operations by making the routine correspondence digitally accessible round-the-clock.
Furthermore, PITB has also built an e-FOAS a mobile application for both iOS and Android platforms. The app allows you to access files easily thus increasing the efficiency of the workflow processes. Furthermore, the integrated instant messaging service and email gateways would also be enabled to facilitate the users to send notifications and alerts.
During the ceremony, Chairman PITB also expressed his views,
e-FOAS is playing a vital role in performance improvement through the digitization of work processes for both the public sector and semi-government organizations. It aims at strengthening the organizations by supporting prompt internal and external communication, eliminating ambiguities and miscommunication ensuring smoother workflows and greater transparency.
