PIA to Introduce a Digitized Automated System to Improve Organizational Efficiency

The majority of the developed countries around the globe have made their institutions digital and paper-free. The reason is obvious as digital data is easy to access and saves a lot of time. In accordance with that, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed an MoU to devise-Filing & Office Automation System (e-FOAS) for PIA.

What is E-FOAS?

E-FOAS stands for electronic Filing & Office Automation System. It is a pivotal PITB initiative that enables departmental workflow automation, e-noting & e-letter management receipt & issuance management, by employing digital signatures, electronic record room, and meeting scheduler. The E-FOAS system guarantees efficiency, clarity, and security while also minimizing administrative costs.

PIA to go Paperless after Signing MoU with PITB: