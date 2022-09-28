Pikmin 4: Everything We Know So Far

The Pikmin series was never a runaway hit when compared to Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and even Metroid, but that hasn’t prevented Nintendo from releasing new chapters. And we’re pleased since the Pikmin series is packed with wit, charm, and uniqueness. Nintendo ultimately revealed the next chapter, suitably dubbed Pikmin 4, during the September 2022 Direct.

According to the first teaser trailer, Pikmin 4 will be released sometime in 2023.

There is no more specific information available at this time, but we estimate that the game will not be released in the first part of the year. After all, the next Legend of Zelda game will be released in May 2023, so if it was going to be sooner, we’d know a date by now.

That’s all there is to it: a peek of one gaming setting, followed by a title card and a release window with no further information. We can forgive Nintendo for not unveiling Fire Emblem Engage or the title of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the Nintendo Direct.

Gameplay

Pikmin’s gameplay combines real-time strategy and puzzle components, frequently with a time-based feature requiring you to gather resources before the sun sets. There’s usually a big stage to explore, with plenty of hazardous animals to fight and treasures and fruit to eat. You play as one of the space travellers who can direct the Pikmin about the stage. The levels of the game are often varied, taking place on various planets around the cosmos.

To fight these animals, players must typically swarm them with dozens upon dozens of Pikmin at once, preferably employing more Red Pikmin because they have the highest damage output of the basic kinds. Pikmin has always been about using different kinds of Pikmin to produce diverse effects.

Pre-Order

Pikmin 4 is not currently available for pre-order, however Nintendo will most likely enable customers to pre-order when it is closer to release, most likely in 2023. We’ll update this page once pre-orders are available (and we’re hoping for a nice new special edition, too).