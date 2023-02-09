Pikmin 4 Release Date Announced, New Pikmin is Also Coming

Advertisement

Nintendo’s new Nintendo Direct started with the release date of Pikmin 4. The company revealed that the game will release on July 21, 2023. Some new gameplay was also shown off. Nintendo reveals a new kind of Pikmin – the Ice Pikmin, which can freeze either creatures or some surfaces. There is also a new dog-like creature named Oatchi. It can assist players as they make their way through various puzzles.

Advertisement

Pikmin 4 Release Date Announced, New Pikmin Revealed

Nintendo has not revealed the plot of Pikmin 4 yet. However, a tease of a potential plot was hinted at when one of the Bulborb, a longtime Pikmin enemy, suddenly had its eyes glow red. You can check out the first look at the new game below:

Chart a mysterious planet with curious plantlike Pikmin that come in different types in #Pikmin4—like the brand-new Ice Pikmin! The capable canine, Oatchi, will also help to overcome big challenges. Advertisement Stay tuned for more Pikmin news! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/UDgi8AQvMW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

Advertisement

The game was announced last year and it is a real-time strategy game. In the game, players collect Pikmin, strange creatures with various powers, and then send them forth to do battle, break objects, and solve puzzles. Pikmin 4 will be the first new game released for the franchise in nearly a decade. Recently, the company has also revealed several spinoff games and a remastered version of Pikmin 3.

The game was created by Shigeru Miyamoto, the maker of some of the top Nintendo franchises of all time. Pikmin 4 will be released on July 21, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. We will get more information about the game then.

See Also: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie will Launch On Nintendo Switch in July 2023