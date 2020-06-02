Pinterest Users can now Shop their Favorite Products with their Cameras

Pinterest, one of the widely used platform to share images, has got a new update that will allow people to sell and shop products. Previously the platform was used to share original photos. Many companies can take advantage of this feature by selling their entire catalogue into shoppable pins. For this, the company has added a new “shop” tab for Pinterest users. This tab was found by users who found it when they searched items like makeup, office furniture, etc.

By tapping on the “shop” tab, users can find different deals offered. This feature was launched in April; however, now the company has made its usage even easier than before by launching a new discovery tool. Now Pinterest users will see a new camera icon in the search bar. By clicking on this icon, they will be directed to their camera roll and gallery where they can find new pictures.

Once the user is done with processing the image, Pinterest gives two options. First, one is exploring looks, that will similar pins based on your photo, and another option shop will find items related to your photo that can be purchased from merchants on Pinterest.

Though it is not the best way to find items, however sometimes it can be the easiest way especially usually times when you don’t know the name of any item.

If you still do not have a Pinterest app, you can install the Pinterest app for your iOS device from the App Store or download it for your Android device from the Google Play Store.

