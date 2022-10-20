Pinterest’s Idea Pins to Get popular music

TikTok is quite famous these days and many social media platforms are inspired by it and are coming up with almost the same features. While YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook are trying their best to copy the good features of TikTok, another name added to the list is Pinterest which is adding music options to its TikTok Style video feature. Called Idea Pin, it is somewhat between Instagram and TikTok, allowing people to upload short video clips or static images. Launched in 2021, Idea Pins gives us a story kind of quick videos to flip.

Now in order to make it better, Pinterest has come up with music which means now we can add music to these short clips. According to the blog published by Pinterest, the record labels included are Warner Music Group, Warner Chappell Music, Merlin, and BMG. The catalog includes music by artists like Ed Sheeran, Paramore, and Twenty-One Pilots.

Pinterest initially came up as a platform to create mood boards and organize images. However with time the platform got better by adding different features. A few months back, it added influencer tools like product tagging, allowing creators to make money through sales. With Idea Pins, brands can make money by selling their products quickly.

By adding music behind short clips, Pinterest will come in line with other platforms that have short video offering such as YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels. No doubt, in today’s busy world short videos not only entertains people but also act as the best tool to make product offerings better.

