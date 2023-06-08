PITB Announces 5000+ Free Google Career Certification Scholarships In Collaboration With Tech Valley

Google has been helping Pakistan by providing scholarships to youngsters who want to learn digital skills in high demand for a long time now. These grants allow students to take courses through the Google Career Certificates (GCC) program, which was launched years back. Recently, Punjab Information Technology Board & Tech Valley (Google Education Partner in Pakistan) have joined hands for the distribution of free-of-cost Google Scholarships. These Career Certification Scholarships will be offered through Coursera.

Google Career Certification Scholarships Are Free Of Cost: Here’s How To Apply

Google Career Certification Scholarships offered by PITB and Tech Valley aim at bridging the digital divide. The good part is that these scholarships are open for all, regardless of degree status. Interested candidates can submit their forms to avail scholarships.

Let me tell you that this six-month training will be provided in the fields of IT Support, Project Management, Advanced Data Analytics, IT Automation, UX Design, Advanced Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing & E-commerce, and Cybersecurity. The point notable here is that these scholarships will be distributed through partnered institutes. Your provided information will be shared with these institutes and they will contact you back for enrollment.

All aspiring candidates can head to this page in order to register https://lnkd.in/dkA4gGyd

