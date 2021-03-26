The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started Regional Plan9, a plan to establish a network of incubators for technology startups throughout the Punjab province.

The board said in a statement that PITB would open nine incubation centers, with a collaboration of universities within the public sector in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Sargodha. It added that the Lahore, Bahawalpur, and Sargodha centers would start operations in April 2021.

Checkout: SCO, KIU and PITB signs MoU for establishment of Technology Incubation Center at KIU Gilgit

PITB Announces Incubators to Support Technology Startups

The board reveals the vision behind the incubator’s set up, “Regional Plan 9 seeks to promote technology-driven an entrepreneurial mind in the province that is vital to the expansion and enhancements of the start-up ecosystem.”

There will be various resources available to support the selected start-ups: free office space, monthly funds, networking, mentoring, and training that would be like extreme commerce incubators which are already operational in major cities.

“Each service is customized and designed to allow startups to convert their ideas into practical products/services, to support them and sustain them,” the board member said in a statement.

“The project is focused on empowerment through equal access to enterprise opportunities across Punjab, using the full potential of technology and entrepreneurship,” he added.

Selection Process of the Regional Plan9

Regional Plan 9 will hold “The Launchpad” intended to induce start-ups using eligibility requirements and a selective mechanism involving the participation of field experts in the selection process.

The event will also be attended by professionals from the tech industry, mentors, and experts, their names are not announced yet. According to a PITB announcement, centers in Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Lahore will be operational in April.

For more information on the Regional Plan9 Launchpad please click here to access the application form.

Also Read: Admissions are now open for E-Rozgar Training Program: PITB