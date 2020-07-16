We can witness a surge in online platforms offering sacrificial animals as Eid ul Azha draws near. The reason for this increase is the COVID-19 pandemic which is forcing the masses to stay at home. Adding to that, a new app has been launched by the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Divison Cattle Marketing Company (LDMMC). The app is entitled as the ‘Bakar Mandi App’ that would enable the buying and selling of sacrificial animals.

PITB Collaborates with LDMMC to Launch ‘Bakar Mandi App’

The Bakar Mandi app comes with a very simple interface so it’s easy to use for every citizen. The seller will sign up for the application by mentioning the details of the animal and posting its ad on the app. On the other hand, all buyers just require to scroll down the app to find the best suitable animal according to their range.

As the Punjab government plans to impose a ban on home slaughter, the app also offers the butcher services and guides about the places where sacrifice will take place.

The app development took place after a meeting was held by PITB and Lahore Division Cattle Market Management Company in the month of June.

One of the executives attended the meeting stated that,

As COVID-19 is spreading fast, we are considering a proposal to either not setup animal markets or at least work out a strategy to at least reduce the gathering of people for sale/purchase purposes. It will only be possible when we encourage the online sale. It is being planned to develop apps and websites through which traders can market their animals through photos and videos and make them available at various small designated spot/farms out or inside the city.

