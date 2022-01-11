PITB Launches E-Abiana System to Facilitate the farmers

Fortunately, Pakistan is gradually embracing digitization in almost all fields. In this regard, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has collaborated with Punjab Irrigation Department to launch a smart and efficient solution called E-Abiana system to facilitate the farmers.

What is the E-Abiana system?

Primarily, the E-Abiana system encompasses a digital mechanism for the automation of the water revenue collection system and fines. We can also say that it is a solution for the payment of water tax via e-Pay Punjab. It is an easy-to-use system and will greatly help the farmers of Punjab to clear their outstanding dues.

Furthermore, this automated system has been launched with the sole purpose of not only facilitating tax payments but also ensuring transparency and minimizing cases of corruption and tax fraud.

In this regard provincial minister Raja Yasir Humayun said,

The project, e-Abiana, would digitalize water collection money received from farmers in the form of Abiana, which would be collected by the Irrigation Department e-Pay Punjab. It would, in particular, enable the department to ensure transparency and make collection of the revenue easier.

How can Farmers use the new digital system?

The primary objective of e-Abiana is to devise a technology-based solution to develop a transparent system for collecting Abiana from the farmers. Farmers across the province of Punjab can easily pay Abiana bills via banks, ATMs, and mobile banking. Initially, the system was introduced in Kasur, Sheikhupura, Khanewal, and Layyah regions as a pilot program and now it has been launched in the entire province. According to the experts, it would lead to almost double revenue collection.

