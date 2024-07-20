PITB Launches Whizkids Summer Camp 2024 to Enhance Digital Skills

In a recent development, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) unveiled the Whizkids Summer Camp 2024. It is managed by the PITB Incubation Wing to empower young students with digital creativity and entrepreneurial skills. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted that the Whizkids Summer Camp is designed to inspire a spirit of digital creativity and entrepreneurship among young learners. He underscored the importance of nurturing young talent by stating:

“We aim to develop a future-ready generation”

PITB Kicks Off Whizkids Summer Camp 2024

The exciting camp offers free courses for students aged 8-17. PITB has divided the camp into two age groups: 8-12 and 13-17. The summer camp brings together participants from diverse backgrounds, encouraging an inclusive environment for learning and knowledge sharing.

The curriculum includes several courses including Coding, Graphic Designing, Content Creation, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Robotics. All these subjects are taught by industry experts. The major goal is to equip students with the crucial skills to thrive in a digital world, preparing them to become future innovators and leaders.

This initiative highlights PITB’s dedication to promoting innovation and technological advancement across Punjab. By providing students with access to cutting-edge education and mentorship, the camp aims to unlock their potential and set them on a path to success. With its emphasis on empowering the youth, Whizkids Summer Camp 2024 represents a noteworthy step forward in building a digitally skilled community, paving the way for a brighter, more innovative future.

Other than that, the Punjab government took a big step towards digital education with the launch of the “Digital School on Wheel” project across the province. This innovative initiative aims to bridge the digital gap and equip students and teachers with the skills they need to thrive in the modern world. Click here to learn more about it.