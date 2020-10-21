PITB now verfies ink fingerprints on paper





The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is now able to collect and compare fingerprints taken from different records and papers using liquid ink.

Burhan Rasool, head of PITB Software Engineering dept, who is the ‘Punjab Police Station Computing’ Project Chief, said the technology can be used to validate or cross-check thumbprints on deals, stamp documents, and electoral rolls. “It can also be used for almost real-time matching,” he proclaimed.

Earlier, the Punjab Police and judicial workers used latent fingerprint recording equipment on surfaces made visible by dusting or chemicals. A database of around two million offenders was set up by the Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan police.

The latent fingerprints were lost if they were not obtained in a certain period of time by dusting from the surface. However, even after years, if there is no smudging, the fingerprints using ink can be retrieved for matching.

The center will support the police and prosecutors to settle several issues relating to fraud and breach of agreements.

The success in the implementation of this technology comes after the government of Punjab began working to establish an Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS) a few years ago. The structure involved the incorporation of police forces, including prosecution, redress and probation, courts and gaols, directly or indirectly connected to the criminal justice system, into the central computerised system.