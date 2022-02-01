Punjab Information technology Board (PITB) has opened admissions for an e-rozgaar freelance training program. e-Rozgaar provides training opportunities to youth to minimize unemployment using internet based freelancing. The Programme enhances their skills, which will allow them to earn an honorable earning online and shall facilitate in a secure livelihood in the long term.

PITB Opens Admissions for E-Rozgaar Freelance Training Program

This program is absolutely free. Moreover, the candidates do not need to pay any fee to get admission. The overall duration of this program is 3.5 months.

See also: PITB Launches E-Abiana System to Facilitate the farmers

How to Apply Online For E-Rozgaar Freelance Training Program?

First of all, go to the website of erozgaar.pitb.gov.pk

Now click on the “Apply Now” button.

Now you have to take undertaking by providing your CNIC number.

You now have to fill out your registration form.

After that, you will get an SMS or email alert of the online test date.

If you pass the test, you will be registered for an online training program.

Now PITB will short list the candidate list.

If you will be lucky enough to make a place on the list, you will be asked to upload some required documents.

PITB will verify your documents and you will be registered for the online training program.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate must have complete 16 years of education

Must have a valid CNIC

Should have domicile of Punjab

Good writing and communication skills

The minimum age to apply is 22 years and maximum age to apply is 35 years.

Read Also: PITB Issues Warning Regarding Fake Accounts Offering Employment Opportunities