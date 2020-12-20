To facilitate the general public’s traffic-related queries and issues, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has introduced a smart solution. The PITB’s Rasta App is designed to facilitate the citizens with traffic-related issues including traffic advisory, route planner and other issues.

PITB’s Rasta App Helps you Drive in the Thick Fog

The key features of the app are:

Traffic Advisory

Route Planner

Challan Payment

E-License

E-Driving Test Scheduling

My Car Info

Traffic Feedback/Complaints

My License Info

My Challans

PITB has introduced this app in collaboration with City Traffic Police, Lahore to cater to the issues of the general public. This app will facilitate the citizens in various domains such as applying for the license, paying challans, and planning driving routes. The app will also generate timely traffic alerts for citizens to ensure hassle-free driving. “Traffic Updates” another feature will allow the users to gain prior information on the intended traffic routes. With the help of Google Maps traffic updates, the source and destination points will guide users to avoid traffic congestion.

The app will also be helpful in the thick fog. If one route will be busy, the app will search out an alternative route for you. The Rasta App is available on Google Play Store and App Store to download. Also, the app is absolutely free to download on your phone.

Moreover, PITB is quite active in making the country digital. PITB is now able to collect and compare fingerprints taken from different records and papers using liquid ink.

