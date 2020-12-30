Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and School Education Department (SED) have collectively introduced a new service for the teachers which is “Online Retirement System for Teachers (ORST)“. This online retirement system will help the teachers to complete their retirement process without any third person involvement.

While using this online portal, the teachers do not need to bribe anyone to complete the retirement process at any stage. Moreover, the teachers will get a notification after completing the process. This whole process does not need any additional charges as well.

PITB & SED Introduce Online Retirement System for Teachers in Punjab

Check Also: PITB’s Rasta App Helps you Drive in the Thick Fog

Dr Murad Raas, the Education Minister of Punjab, has officially launched the ORST in a ceremony held at the Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) in the provincial capital of Punjab.

While addressing the launch ceremony, Dr Murad said that

the launch of ORST will allow teachers to complete their settlement process without having to bribe at different stages of the process.

He also said that the previous governments had not introduced such initiatives to facilitate the teachers.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

Today for the First time School Education Department Punjab launched the Online Portal for Retirement of Teachers. No more bribery, no safarish from anyone and a complete transparent system. Notification on your device. Cost to us – Zero. pic.twitter.com/lzlVNvemLO — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) December 29, 2020

Previously, SED Punjab had introduced an online transfer facility. Because of the online facility, the department made over 50,000 transfers in the province. Moreover, SED Punjab has also introduced an online registration portal for the registration of private schools in the province. Soon after the launch of this portal, almost 30,000 schools had been registered online.

No doubt, all these online facilities will greatly benefit school teachers in the province.