PITB Showcases its Commendable Startups in the Business Conference Held at Dubai Expo

Lately, the Punjab International Business Conference was held at Dubai Expo 2020. During the conference, the Punjab IT Board signed two MoUs with Pakistan Business Council Dubai and Pakistan Overseas Community Global to promote entrepreneurship and investment. Furthermore, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) also launched a startup named ‘Punjab portal’ along with a total of twenty other startups of Punjab that presented unique ideas to global investors.

International investors also held a meeting with Provincial Minister Raja Yasir, Chairman Azfar Manzoor, and Startups. During the meeting, the investors appreciated the quality of startups and expressed a keen interest in cooperation. On the occasion, Raja Yasir said that the Dubai Expo provided an opportunity to showcase Punjab’s ICT sector and technology based startups to global investors. The role of PITB in representing Punjab in Dubai Expo is thus commendable.

The business conference was held by the following officials.

Ambassador to Pakistan in Dubai Fazal Mehmood, Minister for Higher Education and IT Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Finance Punjab Hashim Javan Bakht, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and DGE Governance PITB Sajid Latif along with some other notable personalities.

Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor stated that PITB is implementing a number of innovative projects for the promotion of entrepreneurship. A total of twenty startups of Punjab will present business ideas to investors at Dubai Expo till November 28.

Moreover, the event also featured a PITB documentary on IT promotion in Punjab and a panel discussion was arranged. Among them were Minister Raja Yasir Humayun, Chairman PITB, Chairman Pasha Badar Khushnood, CEO Infotech Naseer Akhtar, Managing Director IBEX Nadeem Elahi, Managing Partner Global Semiconductor Group and other industry experts.

