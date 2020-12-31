Almost all the educational institutions and places including schools and libraries have been closed due to COVID-19. In this lockdown, many people found comfort in the books and developed reading habits. A large number of readers accessed Punjab Digital Library for the purpose of reading, research and writing. To facilitate the users, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) decided to provide online facilities and services with the help of e-library app that features e-Books, Digital content, e-Catalogue, and secure online free and paid reading facility.

PITB to Launch E-Library App for Online Reading

With the aim of facilitating people in reading, research and writing, PITB signed MoUs with nine organizations. With the collaboration of these nine organizations including Urdu Digest, Ferozsons, Afaq, Evolve, Hina, Jugmag, V-Shine, ModelMag and She Magazine, PITB will launch e-library app. The app will contain educative and informative digitized content including encyclopedias, books, & periodicals. PITB is also planning to launch paid reading facility for the latest publications.