PITB to upgrade SPMS 9211 system to facilitate farmers

For the benefit of farmers across the province, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will resuscitate and improve the Strengthening of Performance Management System, also known as the SPMS 9211 System.

The process will continue in conjunction with the Punjab government’s Livestock & Diary Development Department (L&DD), after all sides signed an agreement in this regard at a ceremony.

According to the agreement, the PITB would provide information and communication technology (ICT) support to restore and modernize the SPMS 9211 system for the benefit of Punjab’s farmers, with the goal of improving the province’s administration. The PITB will put the system into operation and improve it by creating an Android and web application for SPMS 9211.

Farmer enrollment, infection alerts and diagnostics, treatment, Artificial Insemination, Vaccination, Ticket Management, Performance Monitoring, Contact Center, Vehicle Tracking, Supply Chain Management, Cold Chain Management, Store Management, and Geo Tagging are all available through the SPMS 9211 System, which is a multi-channel information network for the welfare of farmers.

Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz spoke at the event and stated that the Punjab government is committed to reforming governance through cutting-edge ICT initiatives. “Revamping SPMS 9211 is one such step toward improving the livestock and dairy development department’s services for the benefit of farmers.”



