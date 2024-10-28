Google’s Pixel smartphones have consistently set the bar high with their impressive camera capabilities. Initially renowned for its stellar photography, the Pixel lineup has become equally celebrated for innovative AI-powered features, from the Magic Eraser tool on the Pixel 6 to the recent “Add Me” feature on the Pixel 9 series. As excitement builds around future Pixel releases, new leaks hint at transformative AI-based capabilities for the Pixel 10 in 2025 and Pixel 11 in 2026, powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor SoCs.

According to Pixel leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, Google’s Tensor G5 chip, expected in the Pixel 10, will include a new TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) optimized for video and photo editing. This enhanced TPU will reportedly bring “Video Generative ML” to the Pixel’s toolkit, likely enabling users to effortlessly edit videos in Google Photos. Early insights suggest that with these tools, Pixel 10 users will be able to use AI to simplify the video editing process, helping with everything from colour adjustments to scene modifications, making high-quality video editing accessible to all.

Pixel 10 and 11 Leaks Reveal Game-Changing AI Features and Pro-Level Camera Upgrades

For photo editing, another notable feature expected on the Pixel 10 is “Speak-to-Tweak.” This voice-powered tool would allow users to make adjustments to images by simply speaking commands. Imagine wanting to adjust brightness or contrast without having to tap on-screen buttons—just say the command and the Pixel will handle the rest. Another creative tool in the works is “Sketch-to-Image,” similar to features seen on select Samsung Galaxy phones. Users will be able to create an outline or sketch, and the AI will generate a corresponding image based on it, sparking new possibilities for digital creativity.

Additionally, leaked documents from Google’s gChips division mention a mysterious feature called “Magic Mirror.” While specific details are unclear, this feature could potentially use augmented reality to enhance or personalize selfies and portrait photos in new ways.

Beyond editing features, the Pixel 10’s camera hardware also promises a significant leap forward. Powered by the Tensor G5’s advanced ISP (Image Signal Processor), the phone will reportedly support 4K 60fps HDR video recording across all lenses. This will be a substantial upgrade from the 4K 30fps limit found on the Pixel 8 and 9 series, putting it on par with premium devices from other brands.

Looking further ahead to the Pixel 11 in 2026, Google is preparing even more groundbreaking advancements. Reports suggest that the Pixel 11 will introduce a new Tensor G6 chip with capabilities for 100x zoom using machine learning for both photos and videos, rivalling Samsung’s high-end models. While Samsung’s current implementation of 100x zoom is limited to photos, Google aims to extend it to videos as well, possibly with refined clarity and stability thanks to ML algorithms.

The Pixel 11 may also bring “Cinematic Blur” in video, which can capture videos with a background blur for a more cinematic feel at up to 4K 30fps. This feature will likely reduce power consumption during video recording by as much as 40%, enhancing battery life—a major benefit for users who enjoy shooting high-quality footage on the go.

Another standout feature on the Pixel 11 could be “Ultra Low Light Video.” Currently, Google’s Night Sight Video sends raw footage to the cloud for processing, which leads to a noticeable delay. With the Tensor G6 chip’s advancements, the Pixel 11 may process these videos on-device, providing smoother, more immediate results. This feature is expected to activate automatically in low-light conditions (around 5-10 lux), making it easier to capture clear, high-quality videos at night.

In addition to these camera upgrades, there are indications that the Pixel 11 might introduce under-display IR cameras for face unlock, further enhancing the security and seamlessness of the Pixel experience.

Overall, Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 are shaping up to be powerful AI-driven devices that blend innovative hardware and software. With advanced editing capabilities, enhanced zoom, and low-light performance, the future of Pixel cameras looks promising, and Google’s push into AI-driven camera technology could further elevate the brand’s reputation in mobile photography.