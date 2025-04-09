Google is reportedly planning to shake things up with its upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold. According to a new rumor, the next foldable device from Google will be more budget-friendly than its predecessor. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will launch in August, and its price will be $1,600 — a $200 drop from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which launched at $1,800.

While $1,600 still puts the Pixel Fold in the premium foldable category, the price reduction is a step in the right direction for fans hoping for a more affordable entry point into Google’s foldable lineup. If this trend continues, Google’s foldable devices could become more accessible to a wider audience in the coming years.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold May See $200 Price Drop – Here’s What to Expect

Looking ahead, the rumored price for the Pixel 12 Pro Fold, expected in 2027, is even lower at $1,500. While these prices are still significantly higher than Google’s traditional flat-screen (slab-style) smartphones, the consistent decrease in foldable prices is notable. If Google follows through with this pricing strategy, it could signal a long-term commitment to making foldables a more mainstream option.

In addition to the Pixel Fold lineup, Google is continuing its strategy of launching four new Pixel models every August — a pattern the company began in 2024. This yearly cycle will likely include the base Pixel model, a Pro version, a Pro XL model, and the foldable Pro Fold. This consistent release schedule will help keep Pixel fans engaged and offer a range of options to meet different needs and budgets.

Meanwhile, the Pixel “a” series — known for offering mid-range performance at more affordable prices — will continue to launch each spring. The good news for budget-conscious consumers is that the Pixel “a” series pricing is expected to remain unchanged. The upcoming Pixel 12a, scheduled for 2028, will reportedly still start at $499.

However, not all models are seeing price drops. Some upcoming devices in the Pixel 10 series may become more expensive. The standard Pixel 10 will start at $800, up from previous models, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL might carry a price tag of $1,200 — about $100 more than its predecessor. Interestingly, the Pixel 10 Pro seems to be exempt from this price hike, though the reasons for this haven’t been disclosed.

With these pricing strategies, Google appears to be refining its approach to the smartphone market, aiming to cater to both premium and budget-friendly segments. As competition in the foldable phone market heats up, Google’s decision to gradually lower prices may give it a stronger foothold in the space, especially if performance and features continue to improve with each generation.

We’ll have to wait until August to see if these rumors come true, but if they do, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might just be the most attractive foldable yet for Google fans.