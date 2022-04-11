Google has introduced the face unlock feature in its Pixel 4 smartphone. But the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 only came with a fingerprint scanner. The same is the case with the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6 series also only come with a fingerprint reader. But later on, different reports claim that the company will bring the face to unlock feature in the future update. Now, the latest reports claim that the upcoming update for Pixel 6 could bring the Face unlock feature.

Pixel 6 Upcoming Update Could Bring the Face Unlock Feature

Now a user on Reddit set up his Pixel 6 Pro spotted another reference to Face Unlock. It specifically appeared on the “Choose a screen lock” stage where you specify a backup screen lock method. Pattern, PIN, and password are all accompanied by fingerprint and “Face.”

In this regard, 9to5Google found that the setup page in question has existed on the Pixel 6 Pro as early as the initial SD1A.210817.015.A4 (Oct 2021) Android 12 build.

A few days earlier, according to Freak07, a noted XDA Forums contributor, the new Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 1.1 build contains a new change that references the face unlock system. The latest change is a strong indication that face unlock may still make its way to Google’s best Android phones in the future.

On the other hand, Google has recently launched its 10th Pixel feature drop for the Pixel 6 series, which included new supported languages for Live Translate, Live Sharing in Duo chats, and more.

Check Also; Google Pixel 6a retail box spotted ahead of its launch