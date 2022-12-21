Pixel 8 Pro Could Get A Major Camera Upgrade

Advertisement

The launch of the Pixel 8 Pro is not near since the Pixel 7 series came two months back, however with all the rumors and leaks our way, we are getting excited even if it is going to launch next year. Today, we have come to know about the Pixel 8 camera upgrade that might blow your mind.

According to the rumors circulating, Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are going to support HDR photography. This rumor is based on the findings of analyst Kuba Wojciecehowski since she shared a source code of the Google Camera Go app, which is now called “Camera from Google.”

Google's 2023 flagship Pixels to include support for staggered HDR – 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZfWtwQBykY Advertisement — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) December 19, 2022

The source code above shows that Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, codenamed “Shiba” and “Husky,” will support a staggering HDR photography mode.

Benefits of staggered HDR in Google Pixel 8 Camera?

Many people who do not have much knowledge about it would be thinking of the meaning of staggered HDR photography in Google Pixel 8.

Well, Staggered HDR photography works by capturing multiple exposures at the same time while using the same pixels. It means At the same time the device will use the same pixel but will be able to capture multiple exposures.

The advantage of this method is that it creates the same effect as normal HDR photography but the chances of a blurry photo are decreased. This is due to the camera capturing multiple exposures which reduces the need for additional capture time.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, which doesn’t support staggered HDR. It means the upcoming Pixel device will include Samsung ISOCELL GN2, which does support staggered HDR.

